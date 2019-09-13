Van Hulzen Asset Management Decreased By $3.78 Million Its Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Position; PROFOUND MED ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (PRFMF) SI Increased By 6.32%

PROFOUND MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:PRFMF) had an increase of 6.32% in short interest. PRFMF’s SI was 119,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.32% from 112,400 shares previously. With 18,500 avg volume, 7 days are for PROFOUND MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:PRFMF)’s short sellers to cover PRFMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.59% or $0.1074 during the last trading session, reaching $0.819. About 128,401 shares traded or 151.92% up from the average. Profound Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRFMF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) stake by 94.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,685 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 4,474 shares with $225,000 value, down from 80,159 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Del now has $40.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 3.45M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Secs Limited Liability owns 12,100 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Van Eck Assoc, New York-based fund reported 97,192 shares. 391,186 are held by Capital Guardian Tru. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.86% or 297,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Counselors holds 8,326 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York holds 1.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 908,926 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 277,800 shares. Mathes Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1,052 are held by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Legacy Cap Partners has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South Texas Money Limited owns 534,024 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 23.13% above currents $45.62 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 23. Goldman Sachs maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $52.5000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.07 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 11,442 shares to 27,817 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 119,177 shares and now owns 129,499 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Profound Medical Corp., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing novel technologies to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients in Canada. The company has market cap of $88.37 million. It offers TULSA-PRO, a system for precise ablation of the prostate. It currently has negative earnings.