Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Visa (V) Holding by $712,452 as Stock Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tnb Financial Has Decreased Holding by $563,576

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 11,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 15,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $175.68. About 943,911 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 792,463 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 16,677 shares to 221,558 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvest Cap invested in 3,553 shares. Moreover, Nottingham has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,535 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 6.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,933 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eaton Vance Management has 4.98M shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Co has 7,319 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 1.08% or 54,470 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited invested in 0.36% or 14,798 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 128,738 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Glovista Invs Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,437 shares. Horizon Lc holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 17,364 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 114,261 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And holds 1.22% or 50,588 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 111,652 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 130,295 shares to 144,629 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 17,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.