Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Stake By $1.03 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 54.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc analyzed 2,131 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)'s stock declined 6.51%. The Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 1,756 shares with $315,000 value, down from 3,887 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $102.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 139.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 2,903 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 4,988 shares with $1.78M value, up from 2,085 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 7,577 shares to 44,089 valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) stake by 5.13M shares and now owns 2.28 million shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L, worth $2.00 million.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 42.04% above currents $293.75 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $463 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd invested in 0.17% or 1,040 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 13,893 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,895 shares. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 2,020 shares. Convergence accumulated 783 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gp owns 3,653 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,196 shares. Clarivest Asset reported 81,215 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Primecap Ca reported 90,250 shares. Jnba Advsrs invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 177,724 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP reported 11,310 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 196,920 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Llc invested in 456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 646,637 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability holds 1.72% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 31,100 shares. Finemark National Bank Tru has 1,261 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.35% or 14,556 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc holds 0.31% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 792,138 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1,920 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 0.43% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7.06M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,113 shares. 7,346 are held by Fiduciary Co. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 17 shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Osterweis Capital Mngmt has 122,870 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com reported 13,351 shares. Intersect Llc owns 0.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,626 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 137,782 shares to 158,165 valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 74,839 shares and now owns 180,057 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was raised too.