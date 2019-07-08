Van Hulzen Asset Management Boosted Kellogg Co (K) Position by $2.81 Million as Stock Value Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holding by $327,732

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $199.11. About 192,209 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 49,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,232 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 83,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 709,769 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deere & Company (DE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Coal Freight Revenues Could Decline In The Near Term – Forbes” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Official Seeks To Calm Shippers’ Anxiety – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 17.40 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

