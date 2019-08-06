Van Eck Associates Upped Its Stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $431,211 as Stock Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Valuation Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 47,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 110,411 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 158,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 7.30 million shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 5,907 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 110,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 104,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 608,122 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 47,119 shares to 64,845 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) by 676,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 321,047 shares to 566,829 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).