Van Eck Associates Upped Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) as Share Price Rose; Nli International Position in Citigroup (C) Has Lifted by $9.21 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 499,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.26M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 14.53M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 131,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 274,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, up from 142,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 10.91 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 15,290 shares to 43,490 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,936 shares to 21,340 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 92,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,904 shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mining Co (NYSE:HL).

