Van Eck Associates Upped Its Holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD (PFLT) by $368,093 as Share Value Declined; Aqr Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Tower Intl (TOWR) as Stock Value Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 33,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 363,616 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 330,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 13,550 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Intl Inc (TOWR) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 30,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The hedge fund held 168,959 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 138,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 347,763 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity. Shares for $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv. KATZ SAMUEL L bought 25,000 shares worth $285,408.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset stated it has 92,923 shares. Yakira Mgmt stated it has 54,334 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 122,312 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Muzinich owns 483,075 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 60,500 shares. 79,230 are held by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Kennedy Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 85,045 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1,350 shares. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 54,248 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 15,545 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 27,486 shares stake. West Family Invests Inc owns 229,849 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 2.51M shares to 13.46M shares, valued at $579.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 2.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold TOWR shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 0.60% more from 17.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 229,608 are owned by Northern Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 112,011 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 295,600 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). State Street Corporation reported 420,786 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 21,438 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) or 13,011 shares. Globeflex Lp holds 0.25% or 62,468 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham & Comm Invest Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 338,715 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 22,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 39,923 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prns invested 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Lsv Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 1.03 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3,496 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 22,208 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 145,007 shares to 682,952 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 257,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS).