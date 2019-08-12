Van Eck Associates Trimmed Prospect Capital (PSEC) Position as Share Value Declined; As B & G Foods New (BGS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Position by $376,800

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 25,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 40,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 995,976 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 432,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 565,667 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15,528 shares to 19,686 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & invested in 0% or 1,300 shares. Barclays Plc has 6,022 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.06% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 5.70 million shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg owns 18,085 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 14,199 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 21,215 shares. 3.79M are owned by Muzinich And Inc. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1.03 million shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 119,400 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 2,164 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Limited Liability reported 280,087 shares. 95,803 are held by Balyasny Asset Ltd.

