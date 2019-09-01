Van Eck Associates Trimmed Its Walmart (WMT) Position; Cray Has 1.6 Sentiment

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 28.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 45,614 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 115,620 shares with $11.28M value, down from 161,234 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $322.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 19/04/2018 – Workers in a select number of Walmart’s stores are now allowed to wear blue jeans; 30/04/2018 – J Sainsbury and Walmart’s Asda are joining forces in a deal worth Â£15 billion ($20.67 billion), they confirmed on Monday morning; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Solutran Announces Agreement with Walmart and Sam’s Club for S3 Rewards Platform; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive at large after Walmart lockdown; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible

Cray Inc (CRAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 75 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 47 cut down and sold stock positions in Cray Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 38.58 million shares, down from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cray Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 40 Increased: 51 New Position: 24.

It closed at $34.93 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cray CTO Steve Scott to Present Keynote on Cray’s Slingshot Interconnect at IEEE Hot Interconnects 2019 Conference – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cray Announces Shasta Software to Power the Exascale Era – nasdaq.com” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cray Awarded Contracts With the US Army Research Laboratory and the Army Engineering and Research Development Center – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cray (CRAY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cray holders approve HPE merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services high-performance computing systems. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a range of supercomputing systems, including the Cray XC series, Cray XC40-AC, Cray CS400, and Cray CS-Storm supercomputers; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class data analytics workloads.

First Washington Corp holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. for 264,190 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 1.00 million shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.11% invested in the company for 750,610 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.65% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 371,873 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

