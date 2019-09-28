Van Eck Associates Trimmed Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $2.68 Million; Share Value Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $1.66 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 121,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.55M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 7.66 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Were Rockwell Automation’s Earnings Enough to Refute the Doubters? – The Motley Fool” on February 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exclusive: Hedge fund DE Shaw to push for break-up of Emerson – sources – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,838 shares to 238,798 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,482 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 1.54M shares. Burney has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Benedict owns 6,716 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtn Lc has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Retirement Of Alabama has 147,620 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1,588 were reported by Numerixs Techs Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 405 shares. 13,878 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Allstate invested in 20,784 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gideon Capital owns 0.53% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 9,400 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 10,986 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 418,605 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,167 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30. The insider DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 509,625 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 868,967 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 39,350 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd holds 3.81 million shares. Altrinsic Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 643,615 shares. Augustine Asset holds 1.59% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 100,504 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 61,798 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 49.32 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr accumulated 9,372 shares. Strs Ohio holds 41,711 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).