Van Eck Associates Stake In Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital LTD (PFLT) Was Boosted; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Spectrum Management Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $357,420

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 33,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 363,616 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 330,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 120,792 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 709.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 4,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,855 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 2.77M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 247,268 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $93.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 21.85M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154.13M shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $898,547 activity. Efrat Aviv bought 8,200 shares worth $98,817. 25,000 shares were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L, worth $285,408 on Wednesday, September 4.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,651 shares to 3,771 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.