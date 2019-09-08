Van Eck Associates Raised Its Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stake by $1.19 Million; As Conagra Foods (CAG) Valuation Declined, F&V Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners Lp (TGP) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 85,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 224,019 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 139,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 94,939 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.36 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,375 shares to 81,223 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,413 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.01 million are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Loeb Prtn Corporation has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 557 shares. Axa invested in 87,473 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0% or 8,312 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.46% or 37,000 shares. 58,460 are owned by Wesbanco National Bank Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 42,492 are owned by First Corp In. Icon Advisers Inc reported 8,639 shares stake. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.01% or 39,675 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 12,770 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 113,974 shares to 180,146 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,674 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).