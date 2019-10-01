Van Eck Associates Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Increased by $5.77 Million as Share Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 54,889 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, down from 58,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.69B market cap company. It closed at $137.1 lastly. It is down 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 262,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.81 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 613,327 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25,441 shares to 54,969 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis invested in 1.38% or 22,354 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.39% or 10,698 shares. Ledyard Bank invested in 57,688 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank accumulated 23,540 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.22 million shares. 3,444 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc. Baystate Wealth Mngmt reported 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,574 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.26% or 56,762 shares. 4,945 were reported by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co Limited. Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning has 0.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Proffitt And Goodson owns 6,747 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability reported 15,089 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 0.45% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Aviva Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 141,159 shares. Qs Investors Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 106 shares. 55,903 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.03% or 91,192 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Lc holds 20,774 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everence Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 9,526 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 26,669 shares. British Columbia Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 118,532 shares. Qv holds 216,646 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation stated it has 303,320 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veon Ltd by 1.18 million shares to 6.35M shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) by 21,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,985 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

