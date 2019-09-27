Van Eck Associates Position in Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake Has Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 86,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 409,108 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, down from 495,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Golub Capital Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 395,958 shares traded or 132.94% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 2233.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 38,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 40,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 777,673 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,949 shares to 31,347 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.40 million for 14.79 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Merger With Golub Capital Investment Corporation – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golub Capital BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Pricing On New $602.4 Million Term Debt Securitization – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital: Potentially Oversold With A 12.4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 4,324 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 1.35 million shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 257,102 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 15,456 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd owns 303,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Delaware invested in 0.24% or 210,411 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 37,697 shares. Citigroup owns 223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration holds 740,480 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 200 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 307,686 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 66,319 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 24,924 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones U.S. Technol (IYW) by 33,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,552 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc..