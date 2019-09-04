Van Eck Associates Position in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Has Boosted by $1.50 Million as Market Value Declined; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Share Price Declined While Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Stake

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 106,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 141,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 570,503 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Names Hood Qaim-Maqami as Head of Client Service Delivery and Shared/Corporate Services Technology; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 124,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The institutional investor held 261,416 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 136,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 47,561 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott International Inc by 1.34M shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,502 shares, and cut its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE).

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Mispriced And High Yielding GMLPP Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Golar LNG Partners L.P. Common Unit Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Hidden Jewel Behind This 15% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners: Improving Results, Potential Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners LP 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BK Technologies Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Bank of New York Mellon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares to 22,293 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR).