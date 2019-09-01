Van Eck Associates Maintains Position in Waste Management (WM); Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Scharf Investments Cut Holding by $60.03 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 25,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 4,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 28,144 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 23,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 58,885 shares to 55,179 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 2.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Carolina-based South State Corp has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bell Bancorporation holds 15,990 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 46,635 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt reported 4,891 shares. 10,025 are held by Field Main Bancshares. 8,110 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 14,177 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 685,829 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,621 shares. Coldstream Cap invested in 2,478 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 2.12 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 28,626 shares. Summit Secs Group Llc reported 4,400 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Westport HPDI 2.0 Drives Westport Fuel Amid Expense Woes – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Hurt by Poor Sales and High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adient (ADNT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex (GNTX) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 210,755 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 804,800 shares. Sprott holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 420,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Td Asset invested in 0% or 135,899 shares. 165,150 are held by Prudential. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 22,147 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 24,020 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 5.19 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.72% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 100,013 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. 20,000 were reported by Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability Company. Adage Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 4.45M shares in its portfolio. Pggm holds 0.14% or 1.34M shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares.