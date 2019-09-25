Van Eck Associates Lowered Its Entergy (ETR) Holding by $343,740 as Stock Value Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 1.12 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 14,595 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 17,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 393,156 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 3,853 shares to 329,584 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 30,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent has 0.11% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Gateway Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 8,579 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 26,962 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.09% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 1.43M shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 1.17 million shares. Amer Asset Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,573 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 19,558 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Hightower Limited Liability Com invested in 12,366 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2,802 shares. 1,002 were accumulated by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 152,766 shares.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35M for 12.83 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 89.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

