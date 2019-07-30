Van Eck Associates Lowered Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding by $50.89 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.60M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.30M, down from 15.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.19 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 4,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 537,363 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.42M, down from 541,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24,662 shares to 30,616 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 179,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.42M for 67.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd by 5,721 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).