Van Eck Associates Lowered By $2.52 Million Its Agco (AGCO) Holding; Packaging of America (PKG) SI Decreased By 21.55%

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) had a decrease of 21.55% in short interest. PKG’s SI was 1.70M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.55% from 2.17 million shares previously. With 984,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)’s short sellers to cover PKG’s short positions. The SI to Packaging Corporation of America’s float is 1.83%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.65. About 211,219 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 22.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 32,698 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 113,731 shares with $8.82M value, down from 146,429 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 284,983 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER

Among 10 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.20’s average target is 3.91% above currents $76.22 stock price. Agco had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of AGCO in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $76 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Monday, September 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, September 6. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 17.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 120,958 shares to 782,075 valued at $12.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 8,146 shares and now owns 17,084 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 16,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,425 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 12,142 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Communications Of Vermont has 30 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 30,089 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Finance Professionals invested in 0% or 121 shares. 112 were accumulated by Next Fincl Gp Inc Inc. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 6,747 shares. Moreover, Covington Management has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 115 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,977 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 26,286 shares. Aperio Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.75 million for 23.52 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2.72 million shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 92,859 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc reported 73,358 shares. Trexquant Investment L P accumulated 0.18% or 20,826 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Harvest Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,800 shares. 62 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. First Finance In invested in 500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Midas Mgmt Corporation holds 1.21% or 29,200 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 4,900 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 18,981 were reported by Colonial Advsr. Bailard, California-based fund reported 24,598 shares. Robecosam Ag has 11,817 shares.

