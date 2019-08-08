Van Eck Associates Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Value Were Volatile While Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 4,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 22,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $291.99. About 557,076 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 413 shares to 2,681 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 40,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 110,100 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Twin Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.92% or 70,063 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt owns 3,625 shares. 2,120 are owned by Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,344 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc owns 6,073 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Company reported 46,900 shares. Trb Lp accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 1.12 million are held by King Luther Cap. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 1.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South State Corporation stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strs Ohio has 606,898 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 972 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,586 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.91 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Tru Division has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 96,536 shares. 480,975 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Quantbot Lp holds 11,063 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 1,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.04% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,960 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 40,461 shares. Alpine Assocs Inc accumulated 842,200 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has 3,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 5,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 7,368 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 162,521 shares or 0% of the stock.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.