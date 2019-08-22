Van Eck Associates Increased Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Position By $908,280; Wisconsin Capital Management Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 34.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 27,125 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 41,725 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 285,900 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) stake by 41.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 60,552 shares as Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC)’s stock rose 6.89%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 206,732 shares with $3.23M value, up from 146,180 last quarter. Usa Compression Partners Lp now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 38,050 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 19/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – USAC DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Compression Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAC); 24/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 71% to 10 Days; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 EBIT $310M-EBIT $330M; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Rev $77.7M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Usa Compression’s Proposed Notes, B1 Cfr; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 5.56% above currents $117.78 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 458,165 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication invested in 1,898 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,278 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.51% or 1.10M shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 397,000 shares or 1.33% of the stock. 33,754 are held by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Viking Investors Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 23,078 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 20,958 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 7,722 shares to 408,669 valued at $36.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 35,893 shares and now owns 28,774 shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.

