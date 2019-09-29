Van Eck Associates Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Coty Class A (COTY) SI Decreased By 10.4%

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 8,807 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 106,536 shares with $5.83 million value, up from 97,729 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY) had a decrease of 10.4% in short interest. COTY’s SI was 36.91 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.4% from 41.20M shares previously. With 11.80 million avg volume, 3 days are for Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY)’s short sellers to cover COTY’s short positions. The SI to Coty Inc Class A’s float is 8.39%. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.02 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.23% above currents $48.84 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased American Electric Power Co Inc stake by 5,903 shares to 161,001 valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Green Bond Etf stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetta Fin owns 20,000 shares. Indiana & Inv Management reported 15,413 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 2.77M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 32,130 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 823,148 shares or 5.35% of the stock. Cardinal Capital invested in 123,487 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Bailard owns 1.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 382,531 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 20,038 shares. 46,381 are held by Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Gamco Et Al owns 47,977 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 44,715 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has 243,713 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Thompson Invest Management Inc has 1.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 176,341 shares. 10.12 million were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.15% or 259,283 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 35,982 shares. Kingdon Cap Llc accumulated 1.65M shares. Principal Finance Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 449,223 shares. Mason Street Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 487 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 91,329 shares stake. Sei Invests reported 24,726 shares stake. Regent Mgmt Limited Co owns 13,084 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 40,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 36,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 520,834 shares. Fil reported 87,474 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.94 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. The insider HARF PETER bought 1.05 million shares worth $9.98 million. 35,000 shares were bought by Singer Robert S, worth $325,962 on Friday, August 30. On Friday, August 30 Goudet Olivier bought $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 50,000 shares. On Thursday, September 5 the insider Hughes Fiona bought $2.06M. The insider Laubies Pierre bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50M.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 7.88% above currents $10.53 stock price. Coty had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Thursday, August 29. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $1100 target. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 20. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29.