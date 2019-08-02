Van Eck Associates Holds Holding in Altria Group (MO); Monarch Alternative Capital LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Cut by $16.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 5.43M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 6,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 71,970 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 65,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 2.69M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 42,868 shares to 74,140 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,731 shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,201 are held by Paragon Management Lc. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru owns 10,713 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 39,383 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,132 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv has 6,133 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 445,350 shares. Cap Growth Management LP has invested 1.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arete Wealth Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,133 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aldebaran Finance has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 91,171 shares. Fernwood Investment Management has 2.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 72,896 shares. Front Barnett Lc stated it has 11,791 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,283 are held by Moneta Group Investment Ltd. Par Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 3.60M shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Services Gru has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontfour Gru Lc reported 8.48% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ww Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 174 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 447,976 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 28,625 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Proshare Llc holds 51,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Lp owns 500,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 25,139 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co holds 0.13% or 110,000 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.