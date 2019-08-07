Van Eck Associates Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Cut by $2.24 Million as Shares Rose; East West Bancorp Com (EWBC) Holding Has Raised by Fdx Advisors Inc

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 7,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 11,759 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 4,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 756,359 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC)

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 89,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 60.58 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR CORP – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd stated it has 68,415 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 7,877 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested in 16,906 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% or 8,142 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.08% or 10.40 million shares. Tb Alternative Assets reported 48,800 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 160,127 shares. 507,738 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Strs Ohio accumulated 73,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 587,234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot invested 0.15% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Asset Mngmt reported 40,986 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Glenmede Communications Na accumulated 1,789 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc by 831,769 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $42.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc by 40,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Opthea Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 in Wet AMD – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: PINS, DB, AMD – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Should Not Wage A Price War Against AMD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East West Bancorp Appears To Be An Attractive Opportunity Given The Current Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Higher Costs Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC): Time to Sell? – Zacks.com” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 628,863 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 566,754 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.03% or 345,760 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 25,230 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 506,839 shares in its portfolio. Cwm holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 2,954 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 0.3% or 4.68M shares. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 24,555 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 412,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc holds 3.16M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 480,489 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 228,591 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10,723 shares to 4,715 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 2,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,560 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).