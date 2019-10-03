Van Eck Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) as Market Valuation Rose; Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 13,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 142,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 156,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 249,055 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SHR $0.72; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.14; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 BLN, UP 4.4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – Walmart is restricting opioid prescriptions to under a seven-day supply, in an effort to curb the opioid epidemic; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 3,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 67,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97 million, down from 70,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 154,016 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 64,370 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na has 63,978 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce Communication Incorporated stated it has 5,048 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.24% or 501,737 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 992,978 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sageworth stated it has 3,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 229,084 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Llc invested in 1.15% or 58,781 shares. Montecito Bancshares And Tru holds 15,077 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated reported 4,623 shares. 6,166 were reported by Wafra. Bellecapital Limited holds 21,633 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 21,972 shares to 22,630 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.41 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 111,167 shares to 519,836 shares, valued at $50.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC).