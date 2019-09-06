Van Eck Associates Has Raised Equifax (EFX) Stake By $3.97 Million; Credit Acceptance (CACC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 33,673 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 258,139 shares with $30.59M value, up from 224,466 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $146.78. About 438,122 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Private Label Credit Card Delinquency Rates Up 57 Basis Points, Highest Since 2011; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service

Among 2 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance has $49500 highest and $440 lowest target. $467.50’s average target is 3.43% above currents $451.98 stock price. Credit Acceptance had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $381.0000 New Target: $495.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $440 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold Credit Acceptance Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.08% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 12,541 shares. Renaissance Limited owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,688 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 12,257 shares. 26,544 are owned by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. 34,475 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 12,800 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability reported 490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 67 shares. Endowment Lp stated it has 37,730 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 6,949 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,304 shares stake. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,298 shares.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SC or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, DPZ, IMMR – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CACC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock increased 2.37% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $451.98. About 99,615 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related services and products to automobile dealers in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.50 billion. It advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to clients by dealers on vehicles financed by the company.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 77,450 shares to 172,651 valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,990 shares and now owns 88,056 shares. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) was reduced too.