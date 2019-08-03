Van Eck Associates Has Raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Stake; Alexanders (ALX) Sentiment Is 1.52

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) stake by 13.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 28,858 shares as Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 241,649 shares with $8.35 million value, up from 212,791 last quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc now has $4.75B valuation. It closed at $35.36 lastly. It is down 7.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Alexanders Inc (ALX) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 41 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 27 decreased and sold equity positions in Alexanders Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.74 million shares, up from 1.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alexanders Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 35 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. The insider Armer Douglas N. sold 654 shares worth $22,583. $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 71,378 shares to 885,005 valued at $37.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 17,447 shares and now owns 29,948 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt reported 0% stake. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 4,000 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Beck Cap Mngmt holds 89,530 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios owns 0.07% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,500 shares. Foster Motley has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,956 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 93,336 shares. Security Natl Tru Commerce invested in 7,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 94,667 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 3,500 shares stake. 750 are owned by First Manhattan. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 71,976 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $362.44. About 12,482 shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) has risen 2.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Rev $57.9M; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj FFO/Share $5.36; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Negative FFO 30 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Committee hears Rep. Alexander’s bill strengthening Legislature’s oversight of FOIA requests; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It has a 34.27 P/E ratio. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed.

Ems Capital Lp holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. for 93,745 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc owns 13,273 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0.28% invested in the company for 173,190 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,408 shares.