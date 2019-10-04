Van Eck Associates Has Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co L (TSM) Position by $52.68 Million; As Foot Locker (FL) Market Value Declined, Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $11.81 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co L (TSM) by 66.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.66 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 6.08 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 77.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 288,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 83,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 371,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.61 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Foot Locker, Inc.’s (NYSE:FL)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Dividend Stocks On Discount – September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ashford Hospitality signs two new franchise pacts – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Foot Locker, Lions Gate Entertainment, and The Buckle Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker gains after Nike earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 7.28M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 11,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd stated it has 49,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 76,918 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 5,658 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Prudential Financial has invested 0.15% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 8,782 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. 180,954 were accumulated by Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 471,870 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.07% or 710,787 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Metropolitan Life Communication New York invested in 16,801 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 37,690 shares. Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 12.63% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.95 per share. FL’s profit will be $114.54 million for 9.68 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.12% EPS growth.