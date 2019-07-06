Van Eck Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by $3.87 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 373.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 15,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 4,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17M. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Slack opens at $38.50, a pop of 48% on its first day of trading on NYSE as WORK – TechCrunch” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 84% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

