Van Eck Associates Has Decreased Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding by $319.78 Million; Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $544,104 as Valuation Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 24.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 28.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.07M, down from 52.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 2.26M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS MINING INDUSTRY READY FOR ENGAGEMENT W/ DRC GOVT; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS LEGAL, TECHNICAL TEAM ARRIVED IN KINSHASA; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO RESIGNS TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 2,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 37,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 40,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.65. About 380,748 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 16/04/2018 – MSCI SAYS WILL MAINTAIN SULZER SUN.S IN MSCI EQUITY INDEXES AFTER SULZER ASSETS WERE UNBLOCKED BY U.S. TREASURY; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 28/05/2018 – China should seize on MSCI entry to overhaul its markets; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 20/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 200D-MA; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 231,946 shares to 998,068 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 288,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 2,250 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 54 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 58,000 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Company holds 39,482 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 113,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale reported 55,854 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 22,777 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 2,285 shares. Artemis Investment Llp has 0.96% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd holds 2,943 shares. Westfield Communication Ltd Partnership reported 0.49% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Assetmark reported 0.29% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 21,761 shares.