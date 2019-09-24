Van Eck Associates Has Cut Kirby (KEX) Holding; Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund (MYJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc (MYJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 8 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 12 sold and trimmed positions in Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.74 million shares, down from 2.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Kirby Corp (KEX) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 54,400 shares as Kirby Corp (KEX)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 616,370 shares with $48.69M value, down from 670,770 last quarter. Kirby Corp now has $4.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 144,072 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 17,526 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. for 20,661 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 357,360 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 325,445 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 14,052 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $367.14 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 36.98 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Chimera Investment Corp stake by 34,565 shares to 477,545 valued at $9.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 3,799 shares and now owns 51,611 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.