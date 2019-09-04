Van Eck Associates Has Boosted Republic Services (RSG) Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Increased Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 10,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 39,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 28,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.67. About 813,073 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 7.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank accumulated 9,031 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd owns 17,537 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Ser reported 0.41% stake. Dillon And Associates invested 1.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,813 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.13% or 13.20M shares. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,926 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 7,102 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.15% stake. South State has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc accumulated 18,302 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth stated it has 3.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Research &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,587 shares. Grassi Management owns 0.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 77,550 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 35,296 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 15,822 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $39.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 238,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).