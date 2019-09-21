Van Eck Associates Has Boosted Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $929,868; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Holds Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2303.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 46,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 77,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 823,355 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56 million, up from 745,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now? – Seeking Alpha" on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha" published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: "Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire" on June 17, 2019.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 21.85M shares to 154.13M shares, valued at $598.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 159,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,564 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 20,623 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 227,459 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communications has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 72,818 are held by Cetera Advisors Ltd Co. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Mirae Asset Glob holds 27,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Confluence Invest Management Lc has invested 0.16% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 14,176 were accumulated by Us Fincl Bank De. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 503,271 shares. Greenwich Inv Incorporated reported 2.18% stake. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.92% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisory Rech has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 25,244 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Lc has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd accumulated 3.92% or 7.60M shares. Headinvest Limited Co holds 106,426 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Starr International Inc has invested 1.73% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 8,054 were reported by Hanseatic Management. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 68,557 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 3.69 million shares in its portfolio. 33.25 million are owned by Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Victory Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 61,725 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated reported 443,657 shares. Stellar Ltd Com accumulated 32,173 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fmr Lc accumulated 1.05 million shares.