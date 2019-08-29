Van Eck Associates Decreased Patterson (PTEN) Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted United Technologies Com (UTX) Position

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Patterson (PTEN) stake by 41.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 3.77 million shares as Patterson (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 5.21M shares with $72.99 million value, down from 8.97M last quarter. Patterson now has $1.80B valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 368,059 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 68.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,490 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 16,001 shares with $2.06M value, up from 9,511 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $111.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 366,934 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 7,960 shares to 34,580 valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) stake by 27,155 shares and now owns 5,399 shares. Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 20.68% above currents $128.99 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 3,875 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 16 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Notis holds 40,570 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.15% or 2.67M shares in its portfolio. 67,261 were accumulated by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Logan has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch Group Llc owns 2.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 207,963 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 4,428 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cahill Advsrs accumulated 2,628 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 47,666 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability accumulated 6,026 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 60.84% above currents $8.86 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PTEN in report on Friday, August 2 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 34,036 shares to 249,729 valued at $59.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 26,759 shares and now owns 161,636 shares. Ishares Msci Pacific Ex Japan Etf (EPP) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $202,075 was made by HUFF CURTIS W on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 518,743 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd owns 4.83M shares or 4.74% of their US portfolio. Scout Investments reported 0.6% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Vertex One Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 66,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd accumulated 43,100 shares. Scotia Capital has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 11,669 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ranger Mgmt LP accumulated 2,600 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 43,579 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 455,675 shares. Penn Cap Management stated it has 357,295 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Energy Opportunities Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 39,440 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com owns 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 14,902 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 208,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings.