Van Eck Associates Cut Its Visa (V) Holding; Last Week Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Analysts

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 23.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 9,174 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 30,662 shares with $4.79M value, down from 39,836 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $404.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 2.28M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Among 3 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Hold" rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to "Buy" rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.24 billion. It operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 407,367 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs has 2.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bokf Na owns 122,754 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc owns 46,015 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sabal Tru has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fagan has invested 3.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc reported 3.06M shares. Wms Prtn Lc owns 72,643 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1.25% or 90,738 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl stated it has 3.49M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guinness Asset Management owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 2,203 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 102,313 shares to 1.25M valued at $62.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) stake by 217,182 shares and now owns 609,421 shares. Sea Ltd was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush.