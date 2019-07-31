Van Eck Associates Cut Its Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $66.68 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Geller Family Office Services Raised Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.73 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.46M, down from 7.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 17.78M shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Lc invested in 11,140 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,068 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt owns 67,179 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Tcw Gru reported 29,430 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Tci Wealth has 2.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 19,380 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt owns 9,711 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc invested 2.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 116,744 were accumulated by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi. 182,455 are owned by Eastern Retail Bank. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 33,394 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 12,286 shares. Cobblestone Capital Llc Ny has 110,189 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. First City Incorporated has invested 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Sin Stocks to Buy That Are Trading at Bargain Prices – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stocks Pare Losses But Trade Tensions Weigh – Schaeffers Research” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Asset Mngmt One owns 438,159 shares. 323,676 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Whittier Trust reported 3,542 shares. Beutel Goodman Limited holds 0.61% or 3.67 million shares. Laffer Invs reported 51,353 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.24 million shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 169,747 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 57,153 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 14,164 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.1% or 15,212 shares in its portfolio. Community & Company reported 11,185 shares. New York-based Adirondack Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Broadview Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,475 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 33,550 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 20,245 shares to 24,354 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc by 86,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).