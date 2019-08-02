Van Eck Associates Boosted Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $9.44 Million; As International Paper (IP) Stock Declined, Holder Mrj Capital Lowered Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 248,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.26 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 992,252 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to About $170 Million in Cost Synergies by End of Fiscal 2022; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 68,378 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 87,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.27M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 5,422 shares to 121,186 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (NYSE:BPY) by 15,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,516 shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Campbell Soup Company 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point Supports Appointment of Campbell Soup (CPB) Director Bilbrey – StreetInsider.com” published on March 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Kelsen Group AS to Ferrero Affiliated Company for $300M – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soupâ€™s Plan to Save Itself – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.