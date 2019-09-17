Van Den Berg Management I Upped Its Stake in Triumph Group New (TGI) by $401,632 as Valuation Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Holding in Sanmina (SANM) Has Trimmed by $1.03 Million as Market Value Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 18,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 109,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 91,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 51,680 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – Triumph Group Announces Update on Divestiture Progress; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 34,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 93,045 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 127,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 43,474 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 63.59 million shares or 0.94% more from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.04% or 152,207 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 143 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). 73,800 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 66 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). 21,862 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Mgmt. 898,907 are owned by Geode. Blackrock holds 11.04M shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 1.02M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 197,643 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 792,793 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.94 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

