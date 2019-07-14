Van Den Berg Management I Upped Its Era Group (ERA) Position by $1.74 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.85 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.21M market cap company. It closed at $8.56 lastly. It is down 23.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,535 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Arrowstreet LP owns 52,514 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 4,225 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) or 48,716 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,355 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 20,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 46,662 shares. United Automobile Association owns 322,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 108,546 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 109,324 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 214,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 2.92 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co reported 0% stake.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares to 450,484 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,316 shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.