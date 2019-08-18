Van Den Berg Management I Trimmed Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $561,322 as Share Value Declined; Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding by $501,983

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 13,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 847,311 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.92 million, down from 860,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 16,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 44,501 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 60,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 7.79 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 16,028 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 119,396 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru Com. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canandaigua National Bank And Tru Company has 0.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 156,571 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 63,091 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wasatch Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 111,949 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.18% or 17,428 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 15.58 million are owned by Loomis Sayles And Co Lp. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 20,374 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt reported 38,800 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 158,025 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39 million are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd. Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 2.59M shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt has 188,885 shares. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Huntington Bancorporation holds 1,105 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech Co invested in 25,200 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 5,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 175,769 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank Co owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Covington Management reported 63,643 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 73,209 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 6,843 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.