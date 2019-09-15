Van Den Berg Management I Trimmed Its Position in Lydall Del (LDL) by $313,800; Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Position by $363,594

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Lydall Inc Del (LDL) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 36,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 52,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Lydall Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 82,662 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 192,150 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 18,256 shares to 109,266 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.08 million shares or 2.98% less from 15.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 12,325 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 6,991 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Walthausen Com Ltd Com has invested 0.7% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). 52,817 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 20,010 shares. 80,389 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of America De. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 47,122 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Llc reported 20,014 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Group holds 1,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lydall to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LDL – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lydall Performance Materials Launches Innovative Gas Phase Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on September 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Lydall Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lydall – Buying Growth, Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lydall Performance Materials Acquires Gasket Materials Business from H&V – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NGHC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Boston Prtn owns 2.51M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). 153,100 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Gsa Cap Llp owns 50,364 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) or 5,106 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 23,924 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 22,574 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 55,053 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 8,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 172,155 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 3,400 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 6,530 shares to 338,892 shares, valued at $28.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $76.98M for 8.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.