Van Den Berg Management I Stake in Era Group (ERA) Has Raised by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Westwood Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 496,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52M, down from 501,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 15.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 43,424 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,350 shares. Coastline Trust Communication, Rhode Island-based fund reported 76,371 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Lc has invested 2.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset accumulated 1.96% or 10.91M shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 72,712 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.9% or 81,799 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpinvest Partners Bv reported 7,573 shares stake. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 2.43% or 30,642 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.97% or 18,478 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.52 million are owned by Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 642,475 shares. 27,013 are held by Ipg Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 109,324 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested in 103,349 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 247,633 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) or 34,302 shares. First Mercantile reported 4,542 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 52,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Gagnon Securities Lc accumulated 0.07% or 26,317 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 108,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0.06% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 1.66M shares. Principal invested in 164,383 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 359 shares. 262,980 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.

