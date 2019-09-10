Van Den Berg Management I Raised Holding in Era Group (ERA) as Market Valuation Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Position by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 112,490 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 20,449 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss $4.13M; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POS

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,054 shares to 847,311 shares, valued at $36.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 33,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) or 105,938 shares. 10,355 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Redwood Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 18,206 shares. Citigroup has 11,998 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 108,546 shares or 0% of the stock. 164,383 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp. Panagora Asset owns 235,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 17,882 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 15,280 shares stake. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 12,672 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Moreover, Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Vanguard has 1.36 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whitebox Ltd reported 284,842 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 1,031 shares. D E Shaw And Com reported 48,179 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 14,667 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 31,775 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 17,961 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 56 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 48,100 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,900 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 20.60M shares to 13.92 million shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 11.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.07M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.