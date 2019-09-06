Van Den Berg Management I Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Has Raised as Valuation Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Lifted by Sachem Head Capital Management Lp

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 111,184 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.28M shares. Spitfire Capital Ltd accumulated 161,224 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability has 17,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp has 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bank N A holds 128 shares. United Automobile Association reported 10,104 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Com accumulated 3,141 shares. Principal Gp accumulated 1.02 million shares. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 35,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Icon Advisers Incorporated Company holds 0.08% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 642,849 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management reported 0.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aperio Limited Liability stated it has 8,621 shares.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,435 shares to 120,521 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Lc holds 3,721 shares. M&T Bancorporation owns 13,070 shares. Moreover, Tcw Group has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 21,907 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson Com has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 11,355 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 174,111 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Davidson Advsrs holds 931,808 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. 9,759 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. Freshford Cap Management Llc reported 693,582 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc holds 3,370 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 587,386 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company reported 3.02M shares stake.