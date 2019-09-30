Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) Holding by $402,300 as Valuation Declined; As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Share Price Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Has Lifted Its Position by $1.50 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 26,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 432,994 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76M, down from 459,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Synalloy Cp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 1,351 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has declined 19.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 23/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SAYS ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS GROUP HAS BEEN SELECTED BY A GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE A PRODUCT LINE FOR CONSTRUCTION MARKET; 16/05/2018 – Synalloy Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Synalloy Corporation CEO Participates in Podcast; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY SAYS ON MARCH 12, BUT EFFECTIVE JAN 6, UNIT ENTERED COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this y; 13/03/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SYNL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 PCT; 13/03/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES AN APPROXIMATE 60% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this year’s Russell 2000; 03/05/2018 – Synalloy 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF BETWEEN $13.6 AND $15.2 MLN

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 79.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 17,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 38,754 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 21,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.67. About 171,099 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 31,560 shares to 349,797 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synalloy Expands Its Specialty Chemicals Segment With the Acquisition of CRI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2013, Globenewswire.com published: “A Subsidiary of Synalloy Corporation Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Assets of American Stainless Tubing, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synalloy Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synalloy Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results: Record Revenue and Earnings for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SYNL shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.12 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 6,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,342 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 6,402 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. American Group Inc holds 0% or 5,287 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Vanguard holds 423,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 685 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 8,196 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). California Employees Retirement System has 44,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 109,080 shares to 115,629 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 13,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,998 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 5,844 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Svcs reported 0.09% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 537 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 239,625 shares. Mrj Cap accumulated 63,941 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 0.51% or 14,200 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 255 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,784 were reported by Park National Oh. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.01% or 13,737 shares. Eastern Bancorporation reported 30,068 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 13,375 shares stake. Raymond James Service owns 25,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).