Van Den Berg Management I Lifted Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Stake by $401,632; As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Trimmed by $1.86 Million Its Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 127,873 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33M, down from 142,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.86. About 304,705 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 18,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 109,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 91,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 810,508 shares traded or 72.11% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $2.10

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Triumph Group Announces Pricing Of $525 Million Of 6.25% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024 – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Triumph Group Inc (TGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) CEO Daniel Crowley on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synalloy Cp Del (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 26,820 shares to 432,994 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 107,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,650 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.42 million for 42.76 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

