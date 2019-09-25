Van Den Berg Management I Increases Stake in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC); Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed Its Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) Holding by $1.75 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 31,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 349,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, up from 318,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 913,749 shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 15,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.67M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $112.33. About 415,398 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,683 shares to 835,628 shares, valued at $33.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,907 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 1.19% less from 63.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 5,639 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 6,266 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 31,100 shares. 6,203 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Geode Limited Liability Com reported 827,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 61,651 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc owns 34,537 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Spitfire Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.47% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 23,596 are held by Finemark Bank & Trust. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.61M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,595 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated reported 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23 million for 17.23 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank reported 1,072 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,601 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 12,147 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.43% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 148,232 shares. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 646,119 shares. Bb&T reported 107,179 shares. Hartford Management Company invested in 0.03% or 10,239 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 151,421 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 0.1% stake. Lpl Llc has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Jennison Associate Lc invested in 2,251 shares or 0% of the stock.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 609,449 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $123.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eplus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 74,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI).

