Van Den Berg Management I Has Raised Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position by $8.78 Million; Share Value Declined; Kbr (KBR) Shares Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $441,845

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 366,097 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 389,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 409,490 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 21/04/2018 – DJ KBR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBR); 14/05/2018 – KBR GETS EPCM CONTRACT BY BOC TO DEVELOP MAJNOON FIELD IN IRAQ; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KBR Inc.’s KBRwyle Unit Gets $69.3 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract From Navy; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 16/04/2018 – KBRwyle Awarded $32M Task Order to Advance U.S. Air Force Air and Space Systems; 19/04/2018 – KBR INC – IMPACT TO KBR’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 179,609 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares to 290,396 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt LP invested 0.77% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 445,379 shares. 6.29M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 27,746 shares. Alpha Windward Llc owns 0.33% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 26,040 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 439,322 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 0.35% or 124,433 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 95,744 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Lc has invested 1.59% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 214,689 were accumulated by Legal General Public Limited Com. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0% or 296,543 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.20 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.04% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 1.37M shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.03% or 80,180 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corp holds 1.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 644,295 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 0.01% or 1.56M shares. 95,233 were reported by Voya Management Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,270 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited invested in 0.1% or 1.94M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 51,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 33,401 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 115,000 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0.03% or 177,585 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,168 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 260,700 shares. Nordea Inv accumulated 114,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 546,825 shares. California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). State Street accumulated 1.42 million shares.

