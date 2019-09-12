Van Den Berg Management I Has Lowered Stake in Discovery (DISCK) as Share Value Declined; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Stake by $537,432

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 5,723 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 125,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 824,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, down from 949,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 289,980 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold LEO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 657,467 shares or 87.94% less from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 4,653 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 317,262 shares. Rivernorth Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).