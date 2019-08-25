Van Den Berg Management I Has Lowered Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Visa (V) Position By $6.36 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 40,800 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 532,160 shares with $83.12M value, down from 572,960 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $392.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc analyzed 5,650 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)'s stock rose 18.75%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 234,830 shares with $18.67M value, down from 240,480 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.12M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 7.61% above currents $175.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $176 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. Raymond James maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $20300 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Lp reported 260 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,183 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.21% or 48,908 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 667,457 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 127,265 shares. Ls Limited Com has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.63% or 520,170 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northstar Group reported 0.15% stake. Malaga Cove Ltd Co holds 2,416 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual has 5.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,040 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 173,854 shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Senator Investment Group Ltd Partnership reported 4.14% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc reported 13,038 shares stake.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 19,000 shares to 110,500 valued at $22.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Donnelley R R & Sons Co stake by 188,400 shares and now owns 279,900 shares. Tegna Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha" published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 5.34% above currents $83.54 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Monday, June 3 report.